DDH Urges Parents to Reduce Sugary Foods in Children to Curb Cavities

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Divine Dental Home (DDH) has urged parents and guardians to reduce the amount of sugary foods like sweets and chocolate they expose their children to, as it is one of the leading causes of tooth decay, cavity and eventual removal.

The Assistant Director of DDH, Dr. Frances Eluemunor, said this during the centre’s awareness campaign in Victoria Island area of Lagos on World Oral Health Day 2022 marked every March 20.

While residents and passers-by were sensitised on good dental health, how to secure their oral health, prevent the disease, DDH distributed toothbrushes, floss, handbills to them.

A team of medical doctors from the facility also engaged passers-by on dental hygiene. This is as DDH assistant director spoke extensively on the need for parents to cut down on the quantity and the frequency of intake of the sugary substances among children.

She emphasised: “Sugary foods or what the dentist calls refined sugars should be minimise. Parents and guardians should teach children to brush more frequently. While you brush in the day, your night brushing is considered to be very important in the control of bacteria causing cavities.”

On how to help people identify quality toothpaste, Eluemunor said every good toothpaste must contain fluoride.

“So usually when the government provides water, they would add substitutes like fluoride to the water and that fluoride is very important for your teeth.

“What fluoride does is that it helps to remineralise your teeth and prevent tooth decay. So in cases where you live around this part of the world, you are advised to get toothpaste containing fluoride. You may not have that in your drinking water, but you need it in your toothpaste,” she prescribed.

She advised that people should check the area where the various ingredients are printed. “It doesn’t really matter how expensive it is, if you can find fluoride in the cheaper ones you can go for it, too.”

With the knowledge of brushing twice daily, the dentists urged Nigerians to use soft toothbrushes.

“Hard toothbrushes can damage your gums and your teeth. Learn to floss your teeth every day, using dental floss. Avoid using toothpicks as much as possible.”

She cautioned against the use of toothpicks, which she insisted create spaces in between the teeth. According to the dentist, such a habit causes food to pack in between one’s teeth with time. And that comes with gum infection, bad breath and even tooth decay.

She suggested: “Change your toothbrushes every two to three months. See a dentist every six months for a checkup. It is the dentist that will be sure that there are no new cavities, and know if you are using your toothbrush the right way.”

As part of activities to mark the day and promote dental hygiene, DDH visited Oniru neighbourhood, marker places, religious centres, schools in Ikorodu, VI and Lekki areas in the State.

