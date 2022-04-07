Buhari Elevates Abdullahi to Minister of Environment

Olawale Ajimotokan





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed H. Abdullahi as the new Honourable Minister of Environment with effect from April 6, 2022.

The redeployment was announced in a statement issued Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.

The statement said the President hoped that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

