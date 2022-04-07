Breaking: Court Quashes Recruitment Fraud Charges against Abba Moro

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, discharged and acquitted former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, in an alleged corruption and fraud charge in the botched recruitment exercise by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in 2014.

Moro and three others were arraigned on an 11-count charge, bordering on allegations of obtaining money by pretence, procurement fraud and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2016.

The others include former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, and a Deputy Director in the Ministry, Mr. Femi Alayebami.

At the end of trial in 2020, the court quashed seven out of the 11-count charge against the former minister and his co-defendants, following a no-case submission, and ordered them to enter their defence.

However, delivering judgment on Thursday after listening to the defendants’ case, the court exonerated the former minister in the remaining four counts.

The court also, in the judgment, found the second defendant guilty in count four of the charge and also discharged the third defendant of charges in counts 2, 4, 5 and 11.

Details later…

