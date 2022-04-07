Bank of Agriculture MD, Ali-Hassan, Regains Freedom from Terrorists Eight Days After Train Attack

James Emejo





The Managing Director/Chief Executive, of Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Mr. Alwan Ali Hassan, has been released by terrorists who had abducted him during the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The attack last Monday night reportedly left eight persons dead, with several others injured while scores were whisked away by the terrorists.

However, Hassan who was among many passengers whose families declared missing following the incident, was seen standing among the terrorists wearing cream Jalabiya in a video they released from their camp.

In the video, the terrorists stated in Hausa language that they released Hassan because of his age, position and the fact that he was observing the Muslim Ramadan, fasting.

Hassan was however allowed to speak on why he was being released. Pretty much confirmed the reason the terrorists gave for releasing him. He appealed to the government to that he was leaving behind many people still languishing with the terrorists in their camp, urging the government to do something about their fate.

One of the terrorist interjected, saying they didn’t want money and that the government knows what they wanted and that all they want was for the government to give them what they want. They however did not state in the video what it was they wanted.

But reacting to THISDAY’s enquiries on the development, Spokesman for the bank, Mr. Akile Bologo, said the bank had no official statement as the family had managed the entire situation right from the start.

He said he could not comment on the development because the office had no knowledge of the sequence of events which led to his release.

The deadly raid on the Kaduna-bound train by dare-devil terrorists had left eight passengers dead in the attack, 26 injured, and dozens still missing, while several others were still unaccounted for at the time of filing this report.

