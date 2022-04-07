ARM’S DAAYTA 2022 Virtual Finalists Pitch Holds Tomorrow

Emma Okonji

ARM has announced that the 2022 edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) finalists pitch event will hold virtually on April 8th, 2022.

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) programme is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by ARM in honour of its founding CEO, Deji Alli. In a deliberate effort to shape the future of Nigeria, the goal of the award is to provide support to young entrepreneurs with brilliant and innovative ideas that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the communities that surround them.

DAAYTA 2022 focuses on identifying start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer.

Having received over 1027 applications from start-up entrepreneurs nationwide, the organisers have selected the top seven (7) outstanding companies following a detailed review process. They include D-Olivette Enterprise, Arone, myStash Technologies Limited, Vinsighte Limited, Celloop Limited, Gamp Technology Limited and Arleegreens Renewable Enterprise.

After some structured pre-pitch workshops to prepare the finalists, the seven will present their pitches virtually to a panel of judges that consists of entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals, which include Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Victor Asemota, Sadiq Mohammed, Folasade Olusanya, Kola Aina, Ina Alogwu, and Tomi Davies

CEO of ARM Group, Jumoke Ogundare, appealed to all well-wishers to kindly support these brilliant companies by giving them access to new markets.

Established in 1994, ARM is a leading Nigerian diversified and integrated asset management group firm that offers wealth creation solutions and opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services to retail, high net worth and institutional investors.



Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

