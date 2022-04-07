APC: We Haven’t Made Any Decision on Party Primaries

Adedayo Akinwale





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it was yet to make any decision on party primaries or released a schedule of activities for the sale of forms and screening of aspirants ahead of the 2023 elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists after the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He said while the schedule of activities of the party was discussed amongst other issues, no decision had been made in that regard.

Morka stated: “Today, the 6th of April, 2022, the NWC of the APC met and we just rose from that meeting. Amongst other topics covered was as you properly expected, we discussed the programme for our party’s primaries looking at the schedule of activities that is to come.

“But I am not able to give you the rundown of the details of that schedule, because that is still in discussion. We are yet to conclude on a definite plan or timetable or schedule for our primaries.

“But I can confirm that we did have that conversation today. At least, we did begin that conversation today but we have not concluded and we have not made any decision.”

The party spokesperson insisted that the ruling party had not put out any information into the public space about the schedule of activities for its primaries, but confirmed that the leadership had the discussion and the discussion was still work-in-progress.

He said as soon as the details were concluded, the general public would be informed about it.

Asked if the party leadership has asked the ministers and political appointees, who planned to contest 2023 elections to tender their resignation letter, Morka said he believed that those involved would comply with the dictates of the Electoral Act.

According to him, the ministers were members of the party and the party was the party.

“Now, both the Ministers and other appointees and the party leadership have excellent counsel and guidance. I’m sure, everyone involved intends to comply fully with both the intendment and the letters of the Electoral Act.

But the proposed schedule of activities sighted by THISDAY projected the ruling party would commence the sale of forms for the various election positions on April 22 and end on May 7.

The proposed timetable also indicated that submission of completed forms for various positions would take place between May 9 and 18, while the screening of aspirants was scheduled to hold between May 22 and May 29.

It also revealed that the screening appeals will hold on May 23, while the primary election would take place between May 17th and 30th May, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

