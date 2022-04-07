Airtel Partners Konga to Deepen Digital Retail Business

Nosa Alekhuogie

Airtel Nigeria has announced a strategic partnership with Konga, a leading composite online and offline retail chain in Africa, to deepen the digital/online retail landscape and connect more Nigerians to a plethora of opportunities that will enhance and enrich their lives.

Speaking during a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at the Airtel Headquarters in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, recently, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the partnership with Konga would revolutionize the digital retail landscape as Airtel is committed to inspiring a new wave that will offer customers more opportunities at their fingertips and delivered to their doorsteps.

Efeurhobo said: “This partnership affirms our resolve to make life better, more enjoyable and more fun for our 50m+ customers as we connect them to places, platforms, people, services, offerings and opportunities that can transform their lives.

“Indeed, this move is an important step to making online and offline offerings ubiquitous – more accessible and more affordable for everybody

“At Airtel, we are not only building a quality and prestigious network for voice and mobile Internet services. We are also pioneering and inspiring a new wave that will position us as the preferred partner for everything digital, e-commerce, entertainment, lifestyle, productivity, entrepreneurship, sports, among others.”

Chief Executive Officer, Konga, Nick Imudia, who commented on the partnership with Airtel, said: “At Konga Group, we pride ourselves with strong partnership that exposes great products and services to Nigeria consumers. We believe that with this partnership, consumers of both companies will have access to good quality products and services at unbeatable prices.”

