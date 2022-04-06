ZONING FOR PEACE AND UNITY

Zoning gives every component of the union a sense of belonging, argues Uche Offiah

Zoning is a principle whereby political offices are shared among the component sections of a country, nationalities, states or local governments, based on rotations.

God created ethnic nationalities to be independent of each other but European colonisers merged many of them for various reasons, including ease of administration, political and for economic considerations.

The amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorates by Lord Lugard was informed by the above reason. Countries formed with the multiplicity of ethnic nationalities most often remain constantly in crisis consequent upon cultural, religious, linguistics and political differences. Nigeria is no exception.

Nigeria today is made up of over 350 ethnic nationalities and this fact could have informed the Nigeria’s independent constitution in which the three regions agreed to co-exist as a Federation.

The crisis in amalgamated countries have been resolved in different ways in Europe, but not in Africa. In Europe most ethnic nationalities opted for total independence based on United Nations principle of self-determination; the dissolution of the Soviet Union comes readily to mind.

However, the solution has not been the same in Africa because of Africa’s level of development. The domination festers in Africa by most dominant ethnic nationalities and the attempt to change the status-quo often informed the military interventions. Within the last few months five coups d’etat had taken place in five West Africa countries.

Africa cannot afford to follow the European solution on the issue of political power domination by major ethnic nationalities and a good alternative is zoning principle. This made in Nigeria principle, was initiated by late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. With the Zoning principle Nigeria was broken into six zones.

By convention, the Presidency of Nigeria is zoned between North and Southern Nigeria since 1999 and is expected that both the North and South are to micro zone among the component zones. In fact this zoning principle has worked between North and South since 1999, till now.

Why is zoning important? It is very important because it gives every component of the Union a sense of belonging. It enables the people to collectively own the government of the day, it is not their government but our government. Zoning enhances the spirit of patriotism and nationalism. It also encourages even development in the long run as each zone will have the opportunity to develop the nation as it deems necessary at the appropriate time.

It also guarantees equal citizenship as no one claims to be a superior citizen than the other. One of the major dividends of zoning is peace. The agitation for self-determination will be reduced to the barest minimum as the monopoly of power is broken.

What is required is just patience as Aso Rock Villa will be available to every zone at the appropriate time. Besides, zoning guarantees justice to all zones as the rotation gravitates from North to South and by extension from one zone to another. It is a win-win situation for all.

To serve is to provide a special solution to the ills or the challenges in the society. If you want to offer solution or give what you have, must you go to war to give it? Good gift is one freely given not for a pound of flesh or at the expense of the lives of the youths (recruited as thugs). Personal ambition of an individual is not worth the life of any Nigerian.

Nigerians have heard the reasons given for opposing the principle of zoning. Some believe in zoning principle but argued that they have not exhausted the number of years expected. Some others complained that it is not democratic while the rest in opposition is purely on political interest to win the 2023 Presidential election. Some even believe that the candidates from South East, the deserving zone do not have the capacity to match the likes of Chief Bola Tinubu or Vice President Osinbajo.

Most of the reasons given above for opposing zoning are predicated on selfishness, personal ambition, knowledge deficit and false assumption. Zoning is democratic because all qualified Nigerians will vote to choose among the candidates from the deserving zone and also choose who will represent them in parliament, the same choice of the people will approve the appointment of Judges.

The vaunted game of numbers has its limitation for neither the North nor the South or any zone can elect the president or governor alone without collaboration with others. It is equally unrealistic to expect any zone to continue indefinitely until it wins before allowing another zone to contest. It is presumptuous to believe that a particular candidate will win in any contest if we can learn anything from David and Goliath in the Holy book.

What concerns us in the election of the President or Governor, should include academic qualification, the character trait, leadership qualities, relevant experiences in public or private sectors, personal integrity and corruption deficit on transparency in all activities.

To say that zoning is undemocratic is just being economical with the truth. Democracy is defined as the government of the people, for the people and by the people. If the definition is true, all eligible voters are to vote for or against the president chosen from the deserving zone. Thus, the elected President or Governor is of the people.

My take therefore is that zoning is good for a plural underdeveloped countries in Africa including Nigeria. Most Nigerians are at home with the principle of zoning and they even demand it not only in Nigeria’s Presidency but also in States and local governments. The Federal Character Commission which is in 1999 Constitution should be amended to include zoning of political offices, including the Presidency, Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House as well as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, etc.

Zoning will thus answer most of the national questions. It is the panacea for national peace and unity. It is a clarion call to men and women of conscience, particularly elder statesmen and women including former military leaders to speak truth to power as patriots to sustain zoning in Nigeria. Those who remain unfaithful to the issue of zoning will make agitations and eventual disintegration of Nigeria inevitable. Personal ambition and sectional interest are both selfish but zoning is for national interest and national unity.

