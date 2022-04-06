WAS THE NEW AIRPORT TERMINAL NECESSARY?

It is funny how we think in Nigeria and it is evident we major in the minor. The problem with Nigeria is that we always fail to get our priorities right. The new terminal of the Lagos Airport was opened with pomp and pageantry and we have had a lot of complaints about the structural outlay of the project. It remains to be seen when the Airport will open to passengers but the question is: could we have spent the money better and was there any need for a new terminal in Lagos? In retrospect, we could have upgraded and improved on the former terminal and spent the money on education and health care which are the pressing needs of Nigerians. The Muritala Mohammed Airport terminal was built in1979, modelled after Schiphol in Amsterdam.

In 1967, Schiphol expanded even further with a new terminal area at its current location. Most of the 1967 terminal is still in use today. So I ask: if the same terminal built in Schipol is still in use today and it is well maintained, why can’t we maintain what we have and upgrade rather than taking more loans from China to build less beneficial projects? The big question is: What is the cost benefit ratio of the new airport terminal? We must remember we have scarce resources and we must be resourceful in our outlook. Why build new luggage belt when the former luggage belt has become a national disgrace and it has not been repaired? We could have spent money on ensuring that the air conditioners are working and the corrupt customs officials are removed rather than this new fanfare. We must truly reflect on what we want as a nation and always introspect on our priorities.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

