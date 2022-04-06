UNILAG Flagship Law Class 80-83 Marks Reunion

The 1980-1983 set of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association, will be celebrating its 13th to 15th combined annual reunion in Lagos from April 8-10, 2022.

Tagged ‘Eko 2020-2022’, the reunion will hold at The Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Highlights of the event with the theme ‘Celebrating 40 plus years of Friendship’ will start with a welcome party on April 8, while the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on April 9. The reunion will end with a grand finale dinner on the same day.

For Christians, there will be a thanksgiving service on April 10 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rose of Sharon, Ikeja GRA. Muslim members will hold prayers at the Raddison Blu Mosque within the Radisson Blu Hotel Premises.

A release jointly signed by the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Justice Idowu Alakija and the National Publicity Secretary, Francis Effanga, stated that the event would have in attendance all members of the UNILAG Flagship law class, both at home and abroad.

Among expected guests are the class’ former lecturer on Law of Evidence, now the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, a member of the Flagship Law Class, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Class President, Justice Mobolaji Ojo, who will hand over to a new president at the AGM, said the Eko 2020 to 2022 reunion would provide a unique opportunity for the closely-knit flagship class to celebrate and meet again after almost three years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also give the class another opportunity to discuss latest legal and other social developments from around the world and seek ways of assisting the Law Faculty.

Activities for the reunion week starts on April 6 with a courtesy visit to the Faculty of Law for a meeting with the current dean and the faculty management and a visit to the alumni president, Dr. John Momoh

