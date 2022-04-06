Unemployment: Osun to Empower Students with Vocational Skills

Yinka Kolawole

The Osun government has reiterated its resolve to equip students with vocational skills so as to be self-independent and be employers of labour even after graduating from tertiary institutions.

Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Oladoyin, stated this while declaring open a retreat organised by the Governing Council of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.



The commissioner added that the government would continue to emphasise the production of self-reliant graduates and can be employers of labour through the application of vocational skills acquired while in school.

“It is a clear demonstration of being abreast of the global realities and readiness to align with the vision of the state government as well as the expectations of relevant stakeholders,” he stated.​



Speaking further, he added, “It is important to commend your efforts towards the repositioning of the institution with the context of the three major frameworks, which is globalisation, knowledge as a growth driver and ICT, which is shaping the trends in the 21st-century education.”

