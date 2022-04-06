Unemployment: Osun to Empower Students with Vocational Skills

Yinka Kolawole
The Osun government has reiterated its resolve to equip students with vocational skills so as to be self-independent and be employers of labour even after graduating from tertiary institutions.
Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Oladoyin, stated this while declaring open a retreat organised by the Governing Council of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.
The commissioner added that the government would continue to emphasise the production of self-reliant graduates and can be employers of labour through the application of vocational skills acquired while in school.
“It is a clear demonstration of being abreast of the global realities and readiness to align with the vision of the state government as well as the expectations of relevant stakeholders,” he stated.
Speaking further, he added, “It is important to commend your efforts towards the repositioning of the institution with the context of the three major frameworks, which is globalisation, knowledge as a growth driver and ICT, which is shaping the trends in the 21st-century education.”