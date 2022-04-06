SUBEB Chairman Assesses Schools’ Infrastructure, EdoBEST Compliance

Following the successful graduation ceremony of EdoBEST induction trainees, the Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize Salami, has visited 16 schools to assess the state of infrastructure and level of compliance with the EdoBEST pedagogy.



The visit, which covered selected schools in Egor, Ovia North East, Oredo and Ikpoba Okha local government areas, marked the beginning of a series of state-wide visits to give Edo SUBEB first-hand insight into the state’s JSS infrastructure and management with a view of improving the system.



In November 2021, the Edo State Ministry of Education brought JSS management and administration under Edo SUBEB as a major step in the JSS disarticulation process. After that, a comprehensive baseline assessment was carried out to ascertain students’ level of competence in English, Mathematics and General Studies ahead of wide-scale intervention by Edo SUBEB.



In February 2022, a batch of 1,859 teachers and principals from Junior Secondary Schools across Edo underwent a 10-day training to prepare them to deliver lessons and manage their schools using the EdoBEST pedagogy.

Most principals and teachers in the schools visited reported that their pupils are learning better while classrooms are being managed better. Students who were interviewed also expressed their preference for the new method of teaching and learning.

