Rainoil Boosts Fuel Distribution with New Filling Station in Ogun

Peter Uzoho

Downstream petroleum company, Rainoil Limited, has increased its footprint in the petroleum retail business with the opening of a new filling station in Ibafo, along the Lagos-Ibandan Expressway, Ogun State.

The company said the new outlet, which brought the number of its fillings to over 130 was built to enable Ibafo residents and motorists plying along the busy expressway have a taste of Rainoil’s excellent customer service.

Speaking during the unveiling of the facility at the weekend, the Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr Gabriel Ogbeche, said citing the outlet at the location was well-thought-out as the expressway was the road with the largest traffic in the country.

Ogbeche said: “On our own, we realised that a very major artery in this country, which is the road going out of Lagos, did not have a presence, and as a prominent player in the downstream sector, we thought that this is one location we cannot ignore.”

The Chief Operating Officer, Rainoil, Mr. Jude Nwaulunne, said the filling station was built according to industry standard and comprised 10 pumps for petrol, two pumps for diesel, and one for kerosene.

