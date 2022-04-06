PDP, BE WISE, READ AKIN OSUNTOKUN

What’s that popular catchphrase about Marcel Proust? “Be wise, read Proust.” Who recalls this? Never mind. I was an avid reader of years-old (current editions weren’t quite available back then at street vendors’ stalls here in Nigeria) TIME and NEWSWEEK magazines plus The Economist thrown in. As recent as the years 2016 to 2018, whilst working the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, route, for a due quest, I wholeheartedly became friends with the vendors who sold weeks-old copies of TIME, NEWSWEEK, The Economist, at the second principal entrance gate to the Samaru Campus of this university and I’d have to chase them home sometimes to the Sabon Gari neighbourhood of town to get my supplies. Why wouldn’t President Muhammadu Buhari commit to revitalising Nigerian universities and have his children school here? For liberal-arts majors, they need not go to London universities. You’d be amazed how much TIME et al. magazines can teach you. Anyway, it’s plain vainglory elitism to do name-dropping about London and our prez is infected to his marrow. Now, politics.

The PDP political party must fight hard to wrest power from a lyin’ and artfully cunning administration in 2023. Methinks the PDP can stock its quiver with straight-shooting arrows, so to say, if this political party follows with keen interest the THISDAY Friday back-page columnist, Mr. Akin Osuntokun. There’s a lot to sieve from the thoughtful analyses of Mr. Osuntokun. Especially the April Fools’ Day 2022 revelation that the NNPC was solely responsible for importing toxic petrol into Nigeria at the present. And, who is the Minister of Petroleum? The honorary Londoner?

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

