Ohaneze: PDP Has Committed Political Suicide by Discarding Zoning

* Says it’s highly inconceivable that Igbo ‘ll validate a party that runs roughshod over its sensibilities

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide, Prof George Obiozor, has said the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has committed political suicide by jettisoning zoning.

Obiozor was reacting to the decision of the Governor Ortom-led PDP committee on zoning of its presidential ticket to throw the party’s ticket open.

The Ortom committee was reported to have thrown the presidential ticket of the party open to all aspirants from all parts of the country, in violation of the party’s tradition of rotating power between North and South.

Specifically, Article 7 (2) (c) of the PDP Constitution states: ‘In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.”

Reacting to the development, Obiozor wondered why the PDP decided to jettison zoning when it was the turn of the South and particularly the South East to produce the President.

Deploring what he called the unconscionable shifting of the goal post at the middle of the game, Obiozor said such unscrupulous violation of the zoning principle that had been well entrenched in the PDP constitution simply changes the rules of the game in order to deprive Ndigbo the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.

Obiozor described the party’s action as “a political blunder and betrayal given what Ndigbo have suffered in our own country and most recently for supporting the PDP.”

Noting that history has never been kind to betrayers and the treacherous, the Ohaneze leader said the machinations and conspiracies to deny Ndigbo their due place in Nigeria was an ingratitude that cries to God daily.

Obiozor said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide reiterates the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E K Clark that any party that does not zone it presidential ticket to the South should not expect the support of the Middle Belt and the entire South. It is therefore curious that the PDP should commit political hara-kiri at a time it is struggling for a fresh air.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP glomourises inordinate ambitions; any political ambition that undermines nation building should be checkmated. One of the roles of a political party in a democracy is nation building and for the PDP to shirk its responsibilities is an unfortunate path to Golgotha.

Let it be known that it runs contrary to the indomitable Igbo spirit to swallow any form of indignity, disdain or condescension from anybody or group. It is therefore highly inconceivable that the Igbo will validate a party or group that runs roughshod over its sensibilities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is hardly any society that can develop amidst crises. Development is a product, an effect that arises from peace, unity and national coherence. On the other hand, the basics of peace, unity and sustainable national development is justice, equity and human dignity. In order words, to expect sustainable economic development rooted in injustice is mere shadow chasing. This is an irrepressible scientific, philosophical, historical and moral assertion that may be ignored at one’s peril.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide urges all the Igbo presidential aspirants to remain focused and undaunted because of the PDP shenanigans. This is because history will always vindicate the just.”

