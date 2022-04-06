Nigeria not Overwhelmed by Security Challenges, Says Lai Mohammed

* Blames opposition PDP for nation’s economic woes

* FEC approves 12 more private varsities



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has declared that it is not overwhelmed with insecurity issues across the country, stressing that not every success of the military in its war against terrorism is in public domain. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this Wednesday while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammedu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja, said the media was to blame for giving prominence to terrorists by publishing their activities on the front page of every newspaper.He also confirmed the attack this week on a military base in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State but insisted that it was repelled with the terrorists suffering heavy casualty.Mohammed, in response to a question on the worsening economic situation in the country, blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for laying the foundation for hunger currently being experienced by Nigerians.He, however, explained that the current administration is doing everything within its power to address the situation. Mohammed, who briefed the press on behalf of the Ministry of Education, said FEC approved the granting of operational licences to 12 proposed private universities which will be mentored by the already existing universities spread across the country.

