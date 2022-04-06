NAPE Seeks Collaboration to Bridge Skills, Knowledge Gap in Petroleum Sector

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has called for collaboration between oil and gas practitioners, oil companies and university lecturers and students in order to address some gaps existing in the country’s oil and gas sector.

The association stated that the lack of high-quality workforce needed for Nigeria’s energy transition has been a nagging concern for the industry and the academia hence the need for collaboration.

NAPE made the call in a communique issued at the end of its 15th NAPE-University Assistance Programme (UAP) Leadership Forum held in Port Harcourt, on the theme: Bridging the Industry-Academia Gap: Consolidating the Gains of the Past and Projecting into the Future.”

The forum was conceived to provide a platform and ambience for students studying the geosciences in Nigerian tertiary institutions for the exchange of technical knowledge, exhibition of new technologies and industry/ academia collaboration.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

