MTN Foundation Awards Scholarship to 370 Outstanding Students

Funmi Ogundare

It was a celebration as MTN Foundation awarded scholarships to 370 academically brilliant visually impaired students and others from less privileged backgrounds studying science and technology-related courses, and any other discipline in public tertiary institutions, across the country.



A breakdown of the recipients showed that 300 are studying science and technology-related courses, 60 are visually impaired, and 10 have the best UTME result in 2021.

Graduating scholars who made first-class honours were also recognised. The scholarship was part of the organisation’s social investment mandate.



Speaking at the award ceremony held at the Muson Centre, Lagos, MTN Foundation Director, Mr. Dennis Okoro described the programme as a celebration of excellence as exemplified by the students.​



“So far, MTNF has awarded scholarships worth N3 billion to 4,212 students,” he stated. “We are humbled by the opportunity to play a part in shaping Nigeria’s future through education, investing in the lives of tomorrow’s leaders and providing them with an opportunity to pursue their dreams despite financial limitations.”



Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria Plc, Adia Sowho, congratulated the students, saying they should network with people as they never can tell where they may find themselves tomorrow.



The President of Project Management Institute (PMI), Mr. Paul Omugbe, admonished them to be equipped with the right information and knowledge saying that they need to have a positive mindset and stay focused as this is the only way they can be successful.



Upon graduation, each scholar will participate in the MTNF skill up training to ensure that they are well equipped to compete and add value to Nigeria’s labour market.

