Mastercard Foundation, Nourishing Africa Partners to Empower 1000 Young Nigerian Agri-food Entrepreneurs

Gilbert Ekugbe

Mastercard Foundation and the Nourishing Africa, Entrepreneur Support Programme (ESP) have partnered to train over 1,000 young Nigerian agri-food entrepreneurs to improve their business operations in the country, noting that the move is to make them become resilient and adaptive agribusinesses.

In a statement, both parties said the partnership is focused on small-scale enterprises, as it is currently wrapping up activities for the initiative.

The statement added that the training was critical to increasing the resilience, growth, profitability, and sustainability of the Nigerian agri-food businesses, pointing out that the programme has fulfilled these critical aspects of the initial programme design and achieved impact through these multi-pronged interventions.

Nourishing Africa remains committed to providing ongoing support to these agri-food entrepreneurs and others across the country and continent to maintain existing growth paths, strengthen their capacities, and accelerate their business growth.

This support would be channeled through the Nourishing Africa online resource and data Hub –the Membership Community and vibrant network. The team would continue to facilitate strategic convening and workshops to transfer knowledge and create resilient agribusinesses.

