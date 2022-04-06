Living in Unity, Love Will Aid Nigeria’s Unimpeded Devt, Says Nasarawa Gov





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, has said that the country would have unimpeded development if Nigerians would learn to live in unity and love.

Sule gave this admonition at the Second Phase of the Zumunta Association, USA Inc., Benevolent Palliative Project, held in Abuja.

He maintained that it was the love for Nigeria by the Nigerians in the Diaspora USA, especially those from the northern part of the country that made sacrifices in terms of time and other resources to improve living conditions back home, adding that it should not be taken for granted.

The governor, who coincidentally was a former President of the association, said that he was glad that the succeeding officials have improved upon the legacy of the group in bringing development to the northern part of the country.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, said he was happy that the Zumunta Association USA Inc., has shown patriotism and humanitarianism in dedicating selfless tangible and intangible materials to bring succour to the less privileged in the northern parts of Nigeria.

Dada said that such acts, when emulated, would go a long way in providing the much needed development at the grassroots, sub-national and national levels in Nigeria.

He advised the NGOs to be prudent with the resources and execute the projects in good time and to specifications in order to inspire more members to support the process.

The minister added that partnering with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) would be helpful in getting guided steps to pragmatic project deliveries.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the Zumunta Association USA Inc. for truly being exemplary in line with President Mohammadu Buhari’s three-point agenda, one of which is, never to forget home, by giving back.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that the commission is glad to have worked with the group, and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The President of Zumunta Association USA Inc., Mr. Philip Moses, stated that the group does not only focus on development in the northern parts of Nigeria, but also collaborated with other Nigerian socio-cultural groups for the betterment of the country.

Moses said that the association has aided medical missions, capacity training, provisions of educational items to tertiary institutions and scholarships.

He hoped that their singular act would encourage others to help in changing lives in the country as a whole.

Symbolic palliative cheques amounting to N9 million were presented to 18 NGOs from 12 Northern states in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

