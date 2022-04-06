Lai Mohammed Urges Supporters in Kwara APC Not to Dump Party

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has appealed to his aggrieved supporters in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State against defecting from the party.

He made the appeal yesterday in a statement after media reports alleged that some of his supporters in the APC had detected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The minister noted that despite the fact that the supporters were genuinely aggrieved at their bad treatment by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak despite the immeasurable contributions made towards to the massive victory of the party in the state in 2019, leaving the party was not the solution.

He said the grievances of their supporters had been referred to the highest organ of the party, adding he believed that everything would be done to address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“I am therefore, appealing to those who may have left to reconsider their stand and return to their natural habitat.

“On my part, as a founding member of the APC, as someone who has toiled endlessly to build the party and as one who has worked with

stakeholders to deliver Kwara State to the APC, leaving the party is not an option. I am a bonafide member of the APC and I have no

intention of leaving the party.

“All through my political career, I have always remained loyal to any party in which I have found myself. That is not about to change now,” Mohammed said.

He called on the leadership of the APC to urgently and decisively address all the issues that have forced some members of the party in Kwara to contemplate leaving the party.

