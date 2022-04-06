Lagos Partners Foundation to Establish School in Badagry Community

In partnership with the Dream School Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, the Lagos government has established a new secondary school in the Tohon community, Badagry, to give students access to educational opportunities.



Speaking at the commissioning of a twin block of 12-unit classrooms, including a staff room, borehole, toilet facility, library and laboratory, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, commended the foundation for partnering with the government to establish the school for the children in the community.



Adefisayo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, stated that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration valued collaboration and an impactful public-private partnership as a vital tool in the Lagos State Education Transformation Plan.She emphasised that the Dream School Foundation’s intervention supported the commitment of Lagos state to provide quality education and a conducive learning environment in all public schools.



Earlier in her remarks, the Founder/CEO of the Dream School Foundation, Mrs. Dena Grushkin, who was represented by the Director, Mr. Suru David Ojo, commended the visible efforts of the state government in the education sector.

