IPCentre Awards Scholarships to Polytechnic Students

Kemi Olaitan

Three students of Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom and Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rivers, who emerged overall best at the recently held psychometrics examination, have been awarded a scholarship by the International Psychometric Centre (IPCentre).



The scholarship was a fulfilment of the initial set goal of the institution to encourage any student that emerges best in the psychometrics studies across all institutions taking the course in Nigeria.



The centre’s primary focus is on the tertiary education sub-sector of the education sector, where it designs and integrates detailed psychometric studies curricula as separate general studies courses into the existing benchmark minimum academic standards for all classes of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.



A statement by IPCentre spokeswoman, Patience Udoh, said a student of Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Obia Goddwell and two computer science students of Federal Polytechnic Ukana, Sunday Blessed Nathaniel and Effiong Asuabiat Ime, received N100,000 each.



The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ukana, Ven. (Dr.) OgbonniaIbe-Enwo, in his remarks, thanked the centre during the presentation of the cheque, chaired by Otunba Abimbola Mosobolaje Davis, for deeming it fit to encourage the students with scholarship initiative.



The Deputy Rector (Academics) of Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr Moses Neebe, representing the rector, lauded IPCentre for the good gesture.

