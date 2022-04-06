I’ll Sponsor Bill against Defection, Says House of Representatives Aspirant

Chuks Okocha



Worried by rampant defections of elected officials, a House of Representatives aspirant for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State Jibo Magayaig has promised to sponsor a bill that will put to an end cross carpeting by elected political officeholders unless they vacate office.

The aspirant, who obtained his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form yesterday, said the defection of Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle from PDP on which platform he was elected, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unfortunate.

He also condemned the impeachment of the former deputy governor Mahdi Mohammed by the state House Assembly because he refused to defect to the APC with the governor.

“The incident of impeaching the deputy governor is very unfortunate. It is so sad that the executives are using impeachment instrument to settle political discord. I have seen nothing wrong in what the former deputy governor did. He is a man of himself, old enough to decide for himself, whether to belong to APC or PDP.

“All the flimsy excuses they have been given that warranted his impeachment remain condemnable and I am telling you by God grace PDP is coming back to power come 2023,” he stated.

Magayaig regretted that his constituency has suffered bad representation for a long time, and promised quality representation if elected.

“I am the type that can win election in Zamfara State for PDP. I am very confident that people like me will win election conveniently because I am with the people and it is the youth that asked me to come and represent them.

“They look at my pedigree and competence and they asked me to come and represent them,” he said.

