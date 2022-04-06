Heirs Insurance Launches Motor Insurance policy for Women

Ebere Nwoji

Digital General Insurance Underwriter, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), has launched a special comprehensive motor insurance plan for women, tagged “Her Motor Plan”.

The underwriting firm said in launching the product, its plan was Prioritising safety for women driving on Nigerian roads.

Introducing the product to the public, Heirs Insurance Managing Director, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche, said the plan offered to its subscribers 24-hour road rescue and vehicle repair services, as well as access to an exclusive community of likeminded businesswomen.

According to her, ‘Her Motor Insurance’ Plan is an affordable, yet holistic comprehensive motor insurance plan offering coverage and support involving the mechanical breakdown of vehicles.

“It provides all-day protection and coverage for vehicles against road accidents, theft, or fire. Other benefits include towing service, free vehicle tracker and medical support in the case of an accident”.

Also speaking, the Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, noted that the product further emphasises the company’s overall ambition of creating products that offer value and make better the lives of customers.

She said the company remained committed to providing excellent services to the insuring public, based on research and insight, adding that it would continue to provide services that were simple, quick, and accessible.

