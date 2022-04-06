Gombe Gov Inspects Township Roads Network Project

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, went on an inspection tour of the on-going township roads projects ( Phase 6).

He first inspected the 4.3KM Idi-Kagarawal- Unguwa Uku- Malam Inna road with laterite sub-base and fill completed, several box culverts and outlet drains being constructed to ensure proper discharge of runoff and connect the densely populated communities that were hither-to inaccessible.

The Governor, who was conducted round by the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Mr. Abubakar Bappah, and the Project Manager, Triacta Construction Company, Mr. Imran Amin, also inspected the 2.5kilometre Bolari- Miyetti- State Low Cost roads, which is almost 95 percent completed.

The road construction in the area would improve on connectivity within Gombe metropolis, provide alternative routes to Gombe- Biu Road, Sabon Layi and state low cost which are main arteries of the city’s traffic.

