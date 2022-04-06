Gbajabiamila to Discharge Unproductive House Committees Tomorrow

Udora Orizu





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that several ad-hoc and standing committees set up by the House to carry out various tasks that had failed to present their reports within the stipulated time frame would be discharged on Thursday.

Gbajabiamila who made the disclosure at plenary yesterday, directed the Chairman Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Hassan Fulata to get the list of the affected Committees ready by Thursday.

The Speaker hinged his decision to discharge the non-performing Committees on the fact that the election primaries were around the corner and lawmakers hoping to be reelected would be busy.

He said if this was not done, they might not be able to round up their legislative duties before 2023 general election.

Gbajabiamila said, “We have to do a compilation of committees, either standing or adhoc who have failed up till now to submit their report. Most committees will be discharged on Thursday. “The list will be read out here on Thursday and their work will be discharged. I will decide if we will constitute another committee and you hand over the little report you have to the new committees.

“We can’t continue like this. The reason being is that this is an unusual year. Because of the new electoral law, the time table, a lot of members are not going to be here. Everyone will be out campaigning. There’s Ramadan, there’s primaries, there’s Easter and if we are not careful this work will go unfinished until February when there will be general elections.”

The Speaker while reacting to a member’s submission that funding challenge and court injunctions were stalling some of the assignments, said any committee that has a court injunction, should attach it to their report.

He, however, faulted the notion that paucity of funds is stalling Committee assignments, saying that it can’t be an excuse as not much fund is required for some of the assignments.

Commenting, the Rules and Business Committee Chairman, Hon. Fulata disclosed that there are about 22 adhoc committees yet to submit their reports.

While noting that some Committees were yet to submit their reports for over a year, Fulata assured the Speaker that the list will be ready.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

