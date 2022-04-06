Fastclaim Introduces App for Claim Notification

Nosa Alekhuogie

Fastclaim Solutions Limited has launched an app, named FastClaim App, aimed to help policy holders in insurance sector to summit their claim documents to insurance companies in the country.

Chairman, Fastclaim, Effiong Akpan, at the launch of the app in Lagos, said that the app would be a solution to the issues bedeviling the insurance industry such as tedious processess for receiving claims or perception of late or absence of claims payment.

Co founder, FastClaim, Uche Okugo, noted the firm made a decision to disrupt innovation in the insurance space after noticing the trend in the industry.

According to him, the tangiblility of insurance is its claims, where people buy an insurance policy, what they fill in the policy is when they are being reinstated when a loss occurs.

“We decided to come up with a disrupter, by creating a community between the insurance companies and the policy holders so they can communicate in a friendly environment so we can slowly eliminate the perception that insurance companies don’t pay claims,” Okugo said.

Chief Operating Officer of the company, Ray Akalonu, while speaking on the benefits of insurance technology (insurtech), said that a lot of insurance companies have undergone digital upscaling to deliver effective services to their customers.

He noted that the firm is creating an ecosystem where anyone can get informations about claims and its processes. The Chief Tech officer, Moyo Ajayi, explained that fastClaim does not settle claims but is a platform that assists insurance firms in resolving their clients claim in a timely and efficient manner.



