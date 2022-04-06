Envoy Tasks Babcock Management on Peaceful Coexistence

Funmi Ogundare

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Samuel Jere, has urged Babcock University’s management to work with other embassies based in Abuja for peaceful coexistence in Africa.

Jere, who made the call at the institution’s 2022 career/job fair programme for final year students, stated that since the institution has established a model to herald the course for peaceful coexistence in Africa for the United Nations, it should be an example to other countries.

“Babcock University is leading in this regard to have come up with a model of the UN. We need countries such as Zambia and other West African countries to come up with such models to brainstorm solutions to the existing practical problems,” said the envoy. “These problems are not only found in political minds, but also in the academia.”

He pledged the commission’s readiness to facilitate such programmes saying that he has started talks with the ambassador to South Africa and the dean of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Zambian diplomat advised the students to take advantage of the fair.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, noted that the programme was to prepare the students, enhancing their transition to the outside world.

He emphasised the importance of giving back to society by supporting and collaborating with the government in achieving its aim of providing quality education in a conducive environment for all children in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

