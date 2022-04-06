Emulating Senate, House Extends 2021 Budget Implementation to May 31

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at plenary Wednesday, extended the implementation of the 2021 Appropriation Act from March 31st to May 31st, 2022.

The approval for the extension followed the expeditious passage through first, second and consideration of a Bill to amend the 2021 Appropriation Act.

The Bill titled, “Bill for an Act to Amend the Appropriation Act, 2021 in order to Extend the Implementation year of the Capital Component of the Appropriations Act 2021 from 31 March 2022 to 31 May 2022; and for Related Matters (HB.1942),” was sponsored by the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa (APC, Kano).

Doguwa, who led the debate, appealed to his colleagues to extend the budget implementation as it will enable the government run full package of capital component in the budget.

He said: “We have always had this kind of consideration to allow the government run full package of capital component in the budget and for those reasons our sister chamber, the Senate has done the same and I want to understand our colleagues in the spirit of that bicameral legislature, that this bill should go with the speed of light.

“It is in the interest of our people to have the government accomplish its capital components so that we can deliver on the promises we have made to our people. Most especially on some capital issues that have to do with security apparatus, infrastructural development and so on will have a good boost if this bill is considered and extended.”

Corroborating Doguwa’s appeal, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), said: “The bill is self explanatory, it deals with the tenure of 2021 Appropriation Act. Given that most of the components of what made up the 2021 budget, are yet to be fully implemented, it means that if you stop it, it will have a bad effect on those projects that are ongoing.”

Thereafter, the Bill was considered by the Committee of the Whole and passed.

