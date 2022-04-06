Dele Momodu Cautions PDP against Surrendering Ticket to Money Bags

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Ahead of the decision of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the zoning of its presidential ticket, one of the presidential aspirants, Mr. Dele Momodu, has urged the party not cave in to the antics of wealthy politicians seeking to buy the ticket at all costs.

He warned the party that allowing its presidential ticket to be purchased by the highest bidder may spell doom for its quest to reclaim power at the centre.

Momodu, who spoke on the ARISE News Channel, programme, The Morning Show yesterday said that he expected party delegates to be guided by the desire to put the best candidate forward for the 2023 election and not to be swayed by selfish interests.

“I said some people want to buy our presidential ticket. This is a known fact. There is no question about that, all the people boosting publicly that nobody can deny them the ticket, it is because they know they have bought it already,” he said

He, however, cautioned that no billionaire has ever won Nigeria’s presidency in history.

“Even if the Nigerian voters are not going to be part of delegates to select the presidential candidate, they are watching and saying, are we going to allow one man buy the entire country,” he said.

He added that the Nigerian electorate are watching the PDP whether it will allow one man to buy it’s presidential ticket.

“Because at the end of the day, if the highest bidder in the PDP buys the ticket, that does not guarantee that the party will win the election. That is my concern and that should be the concern of the party.

“That is why what I am selling is only my credentials. I am the only one who has gone round the six geopolitical zones, I don’t private jet, I don’t have helicopters. With the current insecurity in the country, you could imagine the risk of going to Kaduna to see Shieki Gumi for consultations. “What if the day I went was the day airport or the train was bombed? You see our leaders are talking about issues. They are only talking about zoning for themselves. That’s what I am saying,” he said.

Speaking on his chances in winning the PDP, Momodu who is the publisher of a popular celebrity magazine, the Ovation, said that he will count on the understanding of the delegates who desire real change in the affairs of the country to support him.

He also said that what the country needs at the moment is a leader that understands the present challenges facing the nation and has the capacity to deliver solutions.

Referring to the party delegates, Momodu said: “This year, we must do something different. If they don’t do it, no one will accuse me of folding my arms and doing nothing. My children and grandchildren will not be asking me daddy why were you looking when they were doing all these things.

“I going to play the game clean. I don’t have money to throw around, God has a way of doing things and you know that no billionaire has ever governed Nigeria,” he said.

When asked about his sudden move to fraternize with his parental roots in Edo state, Momodu said the insinuation that it was due his presidential ambition was false.

According to him, he had long identified with Edo state where his father came from but have more associates in the South-west where he lived.

