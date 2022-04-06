Buhari Signs Executive Order 11 on Public Buildings’ Maintenance

*Presides over weekly FEC meeting



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday assented to Executive Order 11 which legalised the nation’s public buildings maintenance policy earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).The signing of the order preceded the weekly virtual meeting of FEC holding at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

In an address before appending his signature, the President directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) to set up maintenance departments in line with the provisions of the new Executive Order.According to him, the order now gives legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy, following its earlier approval by the Federal Executive Council.President Buhari added that government had already started utilising the policy to give face lift to some of its buildings like the federal secretariat in Abuja and 24 others spread across the country. He said: “Since the approval of the policy by the Federal Executive Council, the federal government has consciously started the implementation of maintenance of strategic facilities like the federal secretariat Abuja and federal secretariats in 24 states of the federation, where at least 40 people are now daily employed in each of those 24 secretariats.”Meanwhile, the President is currently presiding over the cabinet meeting, which is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan.Ministers in attendance include that of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Women Affairs, Pauline Talen and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.Other attendees are the Ministers of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as well as Ministers of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and his Science and Technology counterpart, Mohammed Abdullahi.Other Ministers are attending the cabinet meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

