Bauchi APC Guber Aspirant Distributes Cars, Motorcycles to Party Officials

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Mr. Nura Manu Soro, has distributed 20 cars to 20 local government’s chairmen of the party in the state.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Bauchi, yesterday, the governorship hopeful said 212 motorcycles were also at hand for the ward chairmen of the party across the state.

Soro explained that the 20 cars and the motorcycles were donated in support of his gubernatorial ambition by businessmen and friends for the smooth operation of the party activities.

“About two or three days ago I came to the party secretariat and introduced myself and I informed my party that there are my friends, my business partners that have donated cars and motorcycles to me so that I can support my party in Bauchi,” he said.

According to him, he has toured all the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State to familiarise himself with the people at the grass root.

“After doing that, I have today come to the party headquarters in the state in total submission, humility and loyalty to present the items given to me for the support of the activities of our great party, the APC,” Nura said.

While urging the party officials to make good use of the vehicles and motorcycles for the propagation of APC agenda, the aspirant said the APC remained one indivisible political party that has no faction.

He expressed optimisms that the APC in Bauchi State, under Mr. Babayo Aliyu Misau’s chairmanship, would conduct a free and fair primary election that would lead the party to victory in 2023 in the state.

