Africa’s Top 18 Maths Champions Converge for 2022 Cruxlearning Reality TV Contest

Funmi Ogundare

Eighteen SS2 students have been shortlisted for the maiden edition of Cruxlearning Mathematics Contest Africa (CLMCA), a reality TV competition designed to demystify Mathematics, identify and reward outstanding students across the continent for their brilliance in the subject and social skills.



They were shortlisted from among 10,000 students from 24 African countries who sat for the online qualifying exams and will be competing for $10,000 worth of university scholarships and the bragging rights as Africa’s Math champion from April 3 to May 1, 2022.



The top 18 are expected to participate in different daily activities and face evictions.



The General Manager of JustMedia, Mrs. Ogugua Dopamu, described CLMCA as a creation of many years of working within the educational space in Africa.



“Over the 29-day period, these top 18 mathletes will hang out at the ‘Mathslounge’ with weekly eviction shows (a quiz contest) every Sunday during the four-week transmission,” she said.



Cruxlearning Mathematics contest Africa will be available daily to millions of viewers across the world @CruxlearningTV social media channels (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram) and DStv Africa Magic Family Channel 154 Monday to Friday.



CLMCA is supported by Cruxlearning, a safe and convenient e-learning platform that offers teaching and continuous evaluation for primary and secondary school students.

