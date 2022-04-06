9mobile Trains 100 Teachers on Innovative Teaching Skills

Following a successful maiden edition in Lagos, 9mobile has organised a one-day train-the-trainer workshop for teachers in Kano in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Education.​

The workshop is one of 9mobile’s efforts to strengthen education, improve child school enrolment and ensure that teachers are abreast of current information to manage and influence the upcoming generation of students to be future agents of positive change.

The facilitator at the workshop, Abdalla Uba Adamu, a professor of Media and Cultural Communication and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), spoke on promoting school enrolment and retention through innovative teaching methods and class management.

The Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sunusi Saidu Kiru, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Library Board, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Bichi, challenged the teachers to practise what they had learnt.​

Commenting on the workshop, the Executive Director, Regulator and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr. Abdulrahman Ado, represented by PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, remarked that 9mobile remained committed to prioritising education and will continue to invest in initiatives impacting positively on the development of the sector.

“Education is dear to us, and the teachers are also dear to us, which is why we started this programme last year with a pilot edition in Lagos,” stated Ado. “The feedback was amazing and we decided to bring this to Kano as well. As an ICT and communication company, we take care of the communication needs of our customers, so it is important to do this so that the communication gap between the teachers and students is bridged.”

