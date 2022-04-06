2023 Presidency: Group Flays PDP Governors for Attacking Emefiele

Sunday Aborisade





The Emefiele Support Group (ESG) yesterday took a swipe at the state governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over their recent political statement.

The ESG specifically attacked the PDP governors for accusing the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, of allegedly spending billions of naira on his 2023 presidential campaign.

The group, which is campaigning for the emergence of Emefiele as the next President of Nigeria, threatened to expose the governors and their looting of state resources, if they did not stop the unnecessary attacks.

The group’s position was contained in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Benigna Ejimba, and made available to THISDAY.

The ESG said it would not hesitate to expose how some of the governors had been allegedly sabotaging the apex bank and the President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts.

The group wondered if Emefiele was the reason they were busy in their states allegedly diverting local government resources.

It warned that the governors should not force it to open a can of worms on them.

Part of the statement read, “We urge the PDP state governors to stop crying like babies even when Dr Emefiele has not told anybody that he will run.

“We know that the governors are already scared that Emefiele will give them a good run for their money if he decides to heed our call and contest. That is why they have switched into panic mode and are looking for a way to scare from joining the race.

“They should however know that we have their dossiers. We know what they do with their local governments and states allocation. We know what they do with the money meant for small scale businesses in their states.

“Really, we pity the PDP state governors who are scared to run against Emefiele because of his capacity.

“They have been having sleepless nights since they heard of our clamour for Emefiele to join the race. The CBN governor has become their political nightmare even when he is not yet in the race.

“We make bold to say that if and when Emefiele heed our calls to contest, these governors should be ready for a humiliating defeat.”

