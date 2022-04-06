2023: Ishaku Orders Aspiring Political Appointees to Resign



Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed political appointees aspiring to contest in the 2023 general election to resign their appointments on or before Friday, April 8, 2022.

In a press statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Iliya Bekyu Akweh, the directive also affects political appointees at the local government areas such as supervisory councillors, special advisers and secretaries to the local government councils.

“His Excellency the Executive Governor of Taraba State, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, has directed all political appointees serving in the state who are desirous of contesting for various positions in the forthcoming general election in 2023 to resign on or before Friday 8/4/2022.

“This directive also affects political appointees serving at the local governments which include supervisory councillors, special advisers and secretaries to the local councils,” the statement read.

The governor however expressed appreciation to the appointees for their contributions towards the progress and development of the state particularly, his administration and therefore, wish them success in their future endeavours.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the governor’s directive is not unconnected with the decision of some political appointees who have obtained nomination and expression of intent forms to contest election to remain in office till after the party primaries.

The sale of nomination and expression of intent forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to close on Friday, April 8, 2023, same deadline given by the governor for aspiring political appointees to resign their positions.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd), has however assured all aspirants on the party’s platform of fairness and a level playing field.

He reiterated that the party would ensure zoning of political offices but stressed that no decision has been taken on which offices to be zoned to the senatorial districts.

“Zoning is one of the fundamental principles of PDP and the party would adhere to it. The governor and other stakeholders of the party would sit and deliberate on which positions to be zoned to the various zones. Whatever decision the party takes would be in the best interest of the party,” he stated.

