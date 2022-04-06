2023: ‘Choice of Umo Eno Lacks Equity, Fairness’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State chapter, Mr. Emmanuel Etim Akpan has reaffirmed the position of the people of the area to fully support their sons vying for the governorship seat of State in 2023.

The position of the PDP chapter chairman is contrary to the position of the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel that had announced his preferred governorship candidate of the party, Pastor Umo Eno from Etinan federal constituency of Uyo Senatorial District.

Hon. Akpan spoke while addressing a frontline governorship aspirant from Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency of the senatorial district, Mr. Akan Okon and his “One with God” campaign organisation during a visit to the chapter.

According to Akpan, the people of Ibiono Ibom are very passionate and sentimental about the zoning of the governorship seat to Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency.

He expressed displeasure over the recent political situation in the state were a particular candidate from Etinan Federal constituency is said to have been fingered as a preferred candidate against the popular opinion that the governorship should go to Itu/Ibion Federal constituency.

According to him, what is happening in the state is the height of injustice, stressing that the people of the area are only asking for equity and fairness.

The chapter chairman maintained that the aspiration of any of their sons or daughters from the federal constituency is irreversible.

“It is the turn of Itu/Ibiono Federal Constituency to produce the next Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Since the inception of democratic rule the state, the governorship has been rotated to all the federal constituencies in Uyo Senatoral District,” he said

He said it will be unfair if the people of the two sister local government areas should not be denied this golden opportunity.

Hon. Akpan also debunked an alleged embarrassment of Mr. Aniekan Bassey, the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly few weeks ago during his visit to Ibiono Ibom delegates.

The chapter chairman, however, called on the PDP party faithful and indeed all the delegates to squarely scrutinise and assess all the governorship aspirants from the Federal Constituency and cast their votes accordingly as a major factor of producing the next governor of Akwa Ibom State.

On his part, Mr. Akan Okon thanked the party leadership of Ibiono Ibom for their unflinching and unwavering support for standing firm and adamant towards projecting and defending the Itu/Ibiono Ibom political cause.

He said his administration will bring very rapid development to the area including infrastructural development with good road network and the provision of social amenities.

The governorship aspirant said Itu and Ibiono over the years don’t have access to any financial institution, quality health care system amongst other facilities and hopes to correct it when voted into power.

Mr. Okon enjoined the people of Ibiono Ibom not to be distracted and deterred by any political sentiments while pleading with all the delegates to come out in their number and vote for him to become the next governor of Akwa Ibom State in the forthcoming party primaries slated for 21st May, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

