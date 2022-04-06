2023: Abiodun Holds the Ace in Ogun APC

With the formal recognition of the Dapo Abiodun-led group by the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, the governor, holds the party structure ahead of the 2023 national elections, writes James Sowole

The March 11, 2022 inauguration of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Ogun State, by the Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, marked the end of doubts and apprehension over the control of the party,’s structure in the state.

The event, which was a follow-up to the February 3, 2022 presentation of Certificates of Return to 34 state chairmen of the APC by the Interim National Secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Abuja event, was in confirmation of the declaration by Akpanudoedehe, in the wake of reported parallel congresses of APC in some states, including Ogun State, that the party, would only recognise results of the Congress, supervised by the Congress Committee, deployed by the National Headquarters of the party.

Prior to the presentation of the Certificate of Return to Sanusi in Abuja, there were anxieties and apprehension, among leaders and members of the APC in Ogun State, on which Congress results will the National Secretariat accepted, despite the declaration by the Interim National Secretary, that had earlier, paved the way, for the Sanusi, who was elected by the Wale Ohu led Congress Committee.

The reason for the apprehension, was the fact that the Abdullahi Adamu led Reconciliation Committee, which met separately with the Governor Dapo Abiodun’s group and Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s group, which produced, Chief Derin Adebiyi as State Chairman, did not made its report and recommendations, available to the party members, in Ogun State.

So, on the day of the presentation of Certificates of Returns to elected APC chairmen, the two sides mobilised their followers to Abuja for the ceremony.

To event watchers, the main reason for the struggle on who controls the party structure in the state, is the forthcoming 2023 Election in the state because the primary of any party, is usually determined by the person and the group that is in control of the structure.

It was therefore, expedient on the Ogun APC State Chairman, that inaugurated other 19 members of the SWC, when he charged them to to brace up for the challenges ahead of the party in the state.

Sanusi charged the SWC members to be more committed, to the unity of the party as political activities gather momentum in build up to the 2023 General Election

He said, “I appreciate His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun for the support he has been giving day and night to members of state exco of our great party.

“After today’s inauguration of the state exco members, we must all ready to wear our leadership gown and work very hard to lift this party to victory in 2023.

“Let us all shun factionalism and blueprint that can divide our party, we must show leadership quality, we must display maturity and tolerance to carry everybody along so that we can build a united party that can face the challenges ahead of us.

“This is a call to service, we must be very serious, we know the situation of the party in Ogun State and we must be ready to carry everybody along so that we can have a united front that can confront the General Election in 2023.”

With all these processes, which were in favour of the Abiodun led group, relief has come the way of the governor, who like his predecessors, is expected to seek another term of four years in office.

Also, signs that Abiodun’s group holds the party’s structure and which may make his path, to securing his party’s ticket for 2023 Election, was informed by the prominent role, he was assigned, as the APC prepares for its National Convention.

For Abiodun like many of his counterparts in the country, the road to the Government House in 2019, was never a smooth one, partly, because he never enjoyed the cooperation of his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, who sponsored a candidate from another party, even after he (Abiodun), had emerged as the APC candidate, the same party under which umbrella, Amosun, contested the Senatorial Election.

Considering the support that the governor received from some leaders of the party including two former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Chief Gbenga Daniel among other leaders, Abiodun, in the spirit of Omoluwabi ethos, on assumption of office, accorded them respect and which was one of the reasons that made them special guests at notable state functions.

In the spirit of inclusive governance, Abiodun also embraced some followers of his opposition during election in his administration either by appointing them into political positions or through patronage.

That Abiodun, therefore, was forging ahead of his detractors politically, was not because he performed magic, it was outcome of deliberate act of inclusiveness in approach to governance and demonstration of Omoluwabi ethos. END.

