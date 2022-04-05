Zico Petroleum Fetes Customers

Sunday Okobi

A player in the downstream petroleum sector, ZICO Petroleum and Marketing Company Limited, has expanded its relationship with its esteemed customers as they were feted at their Customers’ Forum recently in Benin City, Edo State.

The company in a statement made available to THISDAY, said the customers’ forum is an annual event where the company interacts with its customers all over the country to review business relationship in the preceding year, listen to their complaints with a view to resolving them in a jovial environment.

The occasion also provides an opportunity to unveil new company policies with renewal of commitment to improve their service to the customers.

According to the statement, while addressing the customers at the forum, the General Manager of the company, Mr. Effiong Ndon, thanked the customers for continued patronage of the company’s products in the past years, and assured them of the sustenance of the “rebate regime” instituted by the company to the customers for their loyalty.

Ndon used the auspicious occasion to intimate the customers of the new products the company will introduce into the market after certification by government regulatory bodies.

He stated that as a reputable business, the company cares about feedback from the customers which will help them to improve in service delivery.

The GM enlightened the audience on the tumultuous economic situation worldwide, advising them to always keep their fiscal house in order.

He disclosed that ZICO Petroleum and Marketing Company Limited would swim with the tide of adverse economic situation and come out strong, as he appreciated the customers for turning out in large numbers to show their faith in the company. The Plant Manager of the firm, Mr. Joseph Watryl, elucidated the distinctive products of ZICO Lubricants that stand them out among peers with wide acceptability.

The Nigerian Downstream, Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA) was also represented at the event by the Head of Operations, Benin Office, A. I. Azuike, who unveiled the new regulatory framework for operators in lubricants industry. There was a question and answer session where the customers were satisfied as their various questions were answered to their satisfaction.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

