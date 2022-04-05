VFD Group Named ‘2021 Most Innovative Investment Company in Nigeria’

VFD Group Plc, a sector-agnostic proprietary investment firm headquartered in Lagos has been named the 2021 Most Innovative Investment Company in Nigeria by the International Finance Magazine (IFM), a premium business and finance magazine published in the United Kingdom.

The award was given to the company at the recently concluded 2021 International Finance Award held in Dubai.

According to a statement, VFD Group was chosen as the winner over other nominees including Investment One, Asset & Resource Management Holding Company, and CardinalStone Partners Limited.

According to IFM, the award recognises the Group’s industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth, and capability on an international scale, as well as the Group’s previous accomplishments.

Commenting on the award, the Group Managing Director/CEO of VFD Group Plc, Nonso Okpala said: “This recognition by IFM is a proof of our investment philosophy, which ensures the group drives global prosperity by investing in businesses with potential, assisting those businesses to maximize their potentials, and providing much needed guidance to enable them to remain sustainable and show their services to the world.

“We will keep working toward our strategic goal of creating Africa’s first diverse business ecosystem. When compared to where we started, what we set out to achieve, and economic realities, the Group’s performance has been outstanding on all fronts. Our focus on business expansion has produced results, particularly in sectors other than financial services, and we have significantly increased our balance sheet.”

On his part, Director of International Finance Magazine, Sunil Bhat said: “After careful consideration of nominations by our qualified research team, VFD Group was declared winner on the strength of its application, accomplishments, innovation, and good governance.”

