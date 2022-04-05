Van Dijk Targets Unforgettable Liverpool Season

Virgil van Dijk said it “should not be taken for granted” what Liverpool have been achieving before their Champions League quarter-final with Benfica tonight.

The Reds travel to Lisbon yesterday still with the hope to remain in contention to win the quadruple this season.

Having already won the Carabao Cup, they sit one point off Premier League leaders Manchester City, who they take on in the FA Cup semi-finals.

“We just want to make this season an unforgettable one,” said Van Dijk.

“If you said it at the start of the season that we would still be in all competitions at this stage, with a full squad, (we’d have taken it).

“We should just enjoy it, go to Lisbon and give it our all. If it’s not enough, we go again next season. The things that are going on at Liverpool should not be taken for granted.”

The Liverpool centre-back, who signed a three-year contract extensionin the summer, played just five league games last season after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October 2020.

Before his injury he was widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and had played a crucial role in Liverpool’s Premier League title win in 2019-20 and Champions League success the season before.

Van Dijk admitted he felt people “expected the same” level from him immediately upon his return this season.

“Before the international break in January, I did care a little bit that it was going unnoticed,” said Van Dijk.

“I felt a bit taken for granted, coming back from a long-term injury, that everything was sort of ‘normal’ – that everyone expected the same.

“But after the break I didn’t and maybe that helped the performances. Everyone is playing their part.”

TODAY @8pm

Benfica v Liverpool

Man City v Atletico

WEDNESDAY @8pm

Chelsea v R’Madrid

Villarreal v B’Munich

