Students Develop App to Curtail Rail Line Attacks

Kasim Sumaina

In a bid to curtail rail line attacks across the country and following recent terrorists attack on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, students of the Noble International Secondary School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State have developed a technology that when deployed, could alert officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) of any threat to rail tracks in the country

The Rail line Threat Detection System (RTDS) developed by Sito Abasi Akpabot and Freda Anoetie Akpaffiong, senior secondary three (SS3) students of the Uyo secondary school, is expected to save the federal government a lot of funds that usually go into rail tracks repairs due to vandalism.

In a chat with THISDAY in Abuja, at the end of the Innovation and Technology Expo, organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, the students said the innovation was born out of their concern about the frequent rate of rail line vandalism in the country.

“The technology when in use will keep the rail transportation system on the path of sustainable economic growth.”

They noted that the innovation will also increase the confidence of passengers concerning the safety of the moving train.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the Junior Engineers, Technicians and Scientists (JETS), Adegboye Olaoluwa Ayodeji, explained that the Rail line Threat Detector is wired in such a way that it can help stop the trend of rail tracks vandalism in Nigeria.

He said the students used a simple theory in physics which is the theory of voltage divider, “when you have parallel connection of resistors in series with nominal resistors, there is a way voltage is divided across such connection, and that is what has been used in developing this technology.”

“The project is very visible, the major component of the technology is the rail line itself, because the rail lines are made of rolling steels, the resistant per kilometers of the rolling steels is about 0.3 ounce, so this rolling steels are what we used in place of the resistors.”

Ayodeji further explained that the rolling steels are connected in parallel that any time there is a short circuit or an open circuit, they will be changed in the output of the voltage and connection

He added: “The only thing we have to do is lay two wires across the rail tracks all through the country, the two wires will serve as communication wires. Anytime someone tampers with the tracks, the resistance of the rail line will change.

“And when the resistance changes, there will be change in output of the voltage on our system, this change in output of the voltage will trigger an alarm which will alert officials that there is a problem somewhere and when they look at the monitor screen,​ they will see the exact location of the affected rail track,” he stated.

