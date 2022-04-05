Shongai Packaging Set to Install Production Plant for Plastic Pallet



The management of Shongai packaging industry Limited has announced the company’s readiness to install another production plant for her plastic pallet in order to meet with both local and the exportation demands.

The Group Managing Director, Ajai Musaddi who made this known at the unveiling of the plastic pallet consignment to be exported held at the factory in Ota, Ogun state, said, “We are here today because we have a world class standard plastic pallet product that we are exporting to Ghana and other ECOWAS market. Today we are exporting only eight containers and we have a projection that we would export 200 containers this year. The plastic pallet market demand is increasing since the last 2 years and we are preparing to put up another plant by the end of April this year.”

Ajai added that the interesting news about his company’s product is that it was made out of local materials.

He said, “We don’t import anything to produce it. We re-cycle plastic materials picked on the streets. We have a lot of unemployed people who go about collecting broken plastics from garbage and we collect through different collection centers, bring them to our plant where we clean them properly before they are used for production.”

Representing the state governor Mr. Olakunle Amoo the Director- General/ Special Adviser to the Governor, Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency explained that the state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun is still committed to his economy agenda on partnership between the public and the private sector because he believes that the private sector drives the economy. “We are aware of your achievement and we are proud of it and we take it as our achievement to take Nigeria product to the world,” he said.

In his reaction to this development, the Executive Chairman of Ado-Odo Ota local government council Honourable Sheriff Musa expressed his joy that another plant would be added to the capacity on ground said, ” I am happy because as the company is growing more youths are employed in our community. It means that once the new plant is installed more of our youths will also have opportunities to work in Ado-Odo Ota.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

