Senate Extends 2021 Budget Implementation to May 31

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2021 budget to May 31, 2022.

The implementation was earlier extended to March 31, 2022 before the latest compelling need to add two more months.

The Senate approval followed the consideration of “a bill for an Act to amend the 2021 Appropriation Act in order to extend the implementation from 31st March to May 31, 2022 and for related matters”.

The bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

