Sacked Abuja Imam Gets New Appointment

Former Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislators’ Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, has said the termination of his appointment was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the sufferings masses and speaking truth to those in power.

Khalid was sacked for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the government has failed the people of Nigeria.

However, the Imam said yesterday that he was not bothered by his sack, disclosing that has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8.

He said: “My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as cleric we need a platform for operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

