Reps Ticket: Edo Central Leaders Pledge to Support Ose Anenih’s Candidacy

In an outright endorsement, the leadership caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo Central senatorial district of Edo State has pledged its support for the emergence of the House of Representatives aspirant, Ose Anenih, as the party candidate.

The assurance was given when Ose Anenih, the son of former Chairman, PDP Board of Trustee (BoT), late Chief Tony Anenih, took his consultations and electoral plan to the senatorial leaders after obtaining the party’s nomination form to run for the House of Representatives seat.

The caucus members, which regretted that their neutrality status preclude them from openly endorsing any aspirant, noted, however, that the aspirant’s presentation and demeanour had more than convinced them of his readiness to give the people of the district a quality representation.

The Edo Central senatorial leaders led by Bishop Anthony Okosun commended the aspirant for his humility and respect for the caucus, noting that he is the only House of Representatives aspirant to have visited them to outline his plans.

He said: “The businessman and politician had promised to use the influence of the seat in the National Assembly to address the acute and perennial water problem facing the constituency and bring a new idea to security surveillance in the area among others.”

Okosun described the frontline aspirant as exceptionally qualified to represent the people of Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency, and prayed for his success at the primaries.

In his reaction after the meeting, the aspirant said he was overwhelmed by the warm reception accorded his campaign organisation comprising Bishop Luckison Ibadin, Dr. Francis Igberase

George Anetor, Wilson Ibhawa among others.

According to him, “Our discussions on the importance of refining our great party’s candidate selection process were

illuminating and fruitful, and I am humbled by the grace and prayers they extended to me.

“The House of Representatives seat covers more than one local government area, and we, therefore, believe it is a senatorial affair.

“I encourage my fellow aspirants also to visit the senatorial leadership, as I believe the robustness of their interrogation by Arch. Bishop Okosun and his executive will ultimately improve not just the individual aspirants but the race itself.”

In attendance at the meeting were the Esan South East Local Government Area Chairman of PDP, Lawrence Odiase; Esan his counterpart from Esan North East, Clifford Inegbedion, and the senatorial Secretary of the party, Barry Ogedengbe.

