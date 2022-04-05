Report: World’s Top Banks Financed Fossil Fuels With $742bn in 2021

Emmanuel Addeh

The 60 largest banks in the world poured as much as $742 billion in fossil fuel financing in 2021 alone, a new report by a coalition of environmental groups has indicated.

It further said that since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015, the world’s largest commercial and investment banks have financed fossil fuels with a cumulative $4.6 trillion.

The report was issued by Oil Change International, Rainforest Action Network, BankTrack, Indigenous Environmental Network, Reclaim Finance, Sierra Club and Urgewald.

Banks have come under increased pressure and scrutiny over the past years to stop funding fossil fuels.

“JPMorgan Chase remains the world’s worst funder of climate chaos, with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, MUFG, and all five Canadian banks among those that increased their fossil financing from 2020 to 2021,” the authors of the report said.

According to Oilprice.com, overall, fossil fuel financing remained dominated by four US banks, as JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America together accounted for one-quarter of all fossil fuel financing over the last six years.

Fracking received $62.1 billion in financing last year, and was dominated by North American banks with Wells Fargo at the top, funding producers like Diamondback Energy and pipeline companies like Kinder Morgan. This week’s ‘Banking on Climate Chaos’ report showed that Citi and JPMorgan Chase provided the most financing for offshore oil and gas in 2021.

