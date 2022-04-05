Police Arrest Man for Killing, Burning One-month-old Daughter

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Benedict Anieze, who smashed his one-month-old daughter to death at their residence in Idimu.

According to reports, the suspect killed his daughter following an altercation with his wife, 17-year-old Promise Okon.

After smashing the baby to her death, the suspect proceeded to set the house on fire with his weeping wife and the dead child inside the apartment.

Save for providence and neighbours, who rushed to Okon’s aid to put out the fire, she would have been burnt to death as she was yet to fully recover from the Cesarean Section operation she did a month ago to deliver her baby.

She was afterwards taken to the Idimu Police Division where she recounted the incident that led to the inhumane act exhibited by her husband.

According to reports made available to THISDAY, the bereaved mother said: “It was at our apartment at No 5 pipeline Road, Idimu, that my husband threw our one-month-old baby girl on the floor and she died instantly. He immediately set our apartment on fire. It took the intervention of neighbours to put out the fire.”

In his preliminary statement, the suspect, who was arrested by the division, said evil spirit possessed and pushed him to the act.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command is treating the matter as a case of murder and arson.

He said: “The suspect has been arrested and would be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba..”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

