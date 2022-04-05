Police Arrest 22 Suspected Cultists in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Becky Uba Umenyili



The Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police announced yesterday that men of the command have arrested no fewer than 22 suspected cultists in Abeokuta and Sagamu.

The arrest of the suspects was disclosed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement that was made available to journalists.

Oyeyemi said that the arrests testified to the resolve of the command to checkmate activities of cultists across the state, which necessitated the formation of a special squad that being headed by the Assistance Commissioner of Police Department of Operation to tackle the scourge.

He said: “The arrested cultists who have affirmed their membership of Aye and Eiye confraternities were apprehended when the squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas in Lafenwa and Oju Ogabra in Sapon area of Abeokuta.

“Some of the suspects were also apprehended in Sagamu during a similar operation that was carried out by the squad. All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that engulfed the state recently, which claimed the life of some cult members.”

Oyeyemi said that Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has urged men of the squad to take the battle to the doorsteps of all known cultists in the state.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to always cooperate with the team by giving them necessary information that would enhance their operation as security is everybody’s business.

